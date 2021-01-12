NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Patricia Frances McShaffry, 69, of Port Charlotte, Florida passed away on Wednesday, December 30, 2020. Born in Philadelphia, PA on October 30, 1951 to Joseph H. McShaffry and Rose M. Soos. Patricia was raised in Wildwood and graduated from Wildwood Catholic High School in 1970. She retired from Delta Air Lines in Atlanta, GA.Patricia is survived by her twin sister Priscilla McShaffry and sister Rosemary Berger. Her children Tara Kutnak and son-in-law Todd, John Chumbley, Danielle Moreman, and Krista Borshers, son-in-law Kyle. Patricia will be dearly missed by friends and family including her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Patricia was diagnosed on October 02, 2020 with Glioblastoma brain tumor. Interment Charlotte Memorial in Punta Gorda, FL.

