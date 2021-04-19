CLARK, MICHAEL J.

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Michael J. Clark, 55, of Woodbine, NJ suddenly passed the night of April 13, 2021. Mike was a police officer in Stone Harbor and Cape May for 10 years. He then started his 20 plus years as an EMT and firefighter.Michael is survived by his mother, Helen Makrai; sons Andrew and Cameron Clark; brother Kenneth Oswald; sisters Valarie Morgan, Rebecca Montgomery, and Patricia Ziegler; grandchildren: Hanna, Layden, Carter, and Persephone; as well as 4 nieces and 9 nephews.Funeral services will be Monday, April 19, 2021 at Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Viewing will be from 10 a.m. to 12 noon. Service will start at 12 noon. Interment will be at Seaville Methodist Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Dennisville Fire Company or Belleplain Emergency Corps. Condolences at www.radzieta.com

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.