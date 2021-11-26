JUECHTER, LORRAINE (nee Barnett Nov 26, 2021 19 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email To place an obituary, please call Janet, 609-886-8600 ext 134 or email: obits@cmcherald.com NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JUECHTER, LORRAINE (nee Barnett), of Cape May, November 17, 2021. She was a founding member of the Christ Child Society in Cape May County. To plant a tree in memory of LORRAINE JUECHTER as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news. We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly. Most Popular Articles Videos ArticlesChick-fil-A Rumors UnfoundedMurphy Announces $75M for SchoolsHimebaugh Case Remains Active 30 Years LaterHeritage’s Dairy Store in Court House Permanently ClosedDaylight Fireball May Have Dropped Rocks in Court HouseDemolitions Proceed on Pacific AvenueN. Wildwood OKs Bubba’s Liquor Store License TransferB.L. England Plant Site SoldNo Change in the Works for Avalon Boardwalk VenueLower Police to Crack Down on DUI in December VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Villas - Again another drug in town called "wet". Dealers are making money off of our teens.I understand that it causes psychotic, angry behavior ,even death.Hope the police catch them soon. Lower Township - Middle Township High School Football Team vs Lower Cape May at The Anchor bowl. The game is under review by the state! Cape May - Dogs are NOT allowed on the Washington Street Mall. So why is this not enforced? Store owners even put out food, water and treat bowls. Dog owners take selfies with the No Dogs allowed signs. They... West Wildwood - 11/3 issue: a tasty platter served. CM-Obama flew to McAuliff rally on our dime, not a peep. I'll peep loudly. No McAuliff campaign funds. DJT flies to many rallies on AF One, our dime. SIC-... Cape May County - To all the unvaccinated.....PLEASE GO GET YOU VACCINATIONS!! This is not some joke!!! Another strain in Africa is even worse and could hit America. Please don't have everything shut down again... More Spouts Local Sports +5 Middle Township Takes United Division with Anchor Bowl Win Updated 19 hrs ago +6 Championship on the Line Between Middle and Lower: Anchor Bowl 2021 Preview Updated Nov 23, 2021 Winning Team Receives Prizes After Bill Liddell Men’s Basketball Tournament Updated Aug 20, 2021 Photo Galleries +7 N. Wildwood Honors Vets Nov. 11 By John Harkins N. Wildwood Honors Vets Nov. 11 +6 Lower Township Veterans Parade in Pictures Photos by Collin Hall Lower Township Veterans Parade in Pictures +6 Lower Holds 9/11 Ceremony, Honors Fallen Firefighter Press Release Lower Holds 9/11 Ceremony, Honors Fallen Firefighter Latest e-Edition Cape May County Herald 11-24-2021 e-Edition Cape May County Herald 11-24-2021