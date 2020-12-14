SAMII, SALLY M. NEE JARVIS

Sally M. Samii, nee Jarvis, 79, of Stone Harbor, NJ - was born October 9, 1941 in Philadelphia, PA. After graduating high school, Sally attended Roxborough Memorial Hospital Nursing School, graduated in 1962, and then worked as an operating room nurse. She was married in 1962 and moved to Iran with her husband and two children in 1966. In Iran, she worked as a nursing instructor. In 1980, she moved back to the US and worked at Burdette Tomlin Memorial Hospital in Cape May Court House, NJ as an RN. In 1981, she moved to Mt. Gretna, PA and worked in the adolescent unit at Philhaven Mental Health and Behavioral Hospital until she retired in 2015. She is survived by Akbar, her husband of 58 years, son Hossein, daughter Nicole, and four grandchildren. Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Sally’s memory can be made to either Philhaven Hospital – 283 S. Butler Road; P.O. Box 550; Mt. Gretna, PA 17064, or the Alzheimer’s Association – 25 Dolphin Avenue; Northfield, NJ 08225. Condolences at www.radzieta.com

