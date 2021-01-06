LaSPADA, JOHN, 66, of Ocean City, January 2, 2021. He was the owner of Coffee, Etc. in Seaville.
- Wildwood - I continue to get phone solicitations daily from fund raising organizations representing police agencies. A large percentage of money collected goes to the companies raising the money. A much...
- North Wildwood - For all those who ranted and raved about the evils of the Democrats' Socialism agenda being the downfall of America, I look forward to watching you return your $600 so-called Stimulus Check....
- Dennis Township - Attention adults : ANYTIME profit is held in higher regard than the truth, the press isn't the only one who loses .
- Villas - What is all the construction under the boards and out to the water in Wildwood?
- Cape May County - Well I just read where our wise and wonderful governor in NJ has decided to include our prisoners in the first group of people getting the Covid vaccine. I just don’t get it. People should be angry...