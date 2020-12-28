NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

John Pevny of Goshen, NJ died peacefully in his sleep on December 18, 2020. Son of John and Marie (Beisig) of New York City. Born January 1948. Graduated from Southern Regional HS in Manahawkin.His grandmother owned a roller skating rink in Manahawkin. He worked there and really enjoyed skating. Later he attended a mechanics course with Mercruisers Outdrives which led to a job at Predmore- Smiths Marina in Surf City until he moved to Goshen. He later worked as a tractor trailer driver; also at Tuckahoe Nursery designing the irrigation system. He could fix anything and often did for friends of which he had many.A memorial service will be held at a later date.

To plant a tree in memory of JOHN PEVNY as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.