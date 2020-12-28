John Pevny of Goshen, NJ died peacefully in his sleep on December 18, 2020. Son of John and Marie (Beisig) of New York City. Born January 1948. Graduated from Southern Regional HS in Manahawkin.His grandmother owned a roller skating rink in Manahawkin. He worked there and really enjoyed skating. Later he attended a mechanics course with Mercruisers Outdrives which led to a job at Predmore- Smiths Marina in Surf City until he moved to Goshen. He later worked as a tractor trailer driver; also at Tuckahoe Nursery designing the irrigation system. He could fix anything and often did for friends of which he had many.A memorial service will be held at a later date.
