Dawna (Burbank) Genovese, 65, died unexpectedly on October 30, 2021 in Camden, NJ with family by her side. She was born September 16, 1956 in Gloucester, MA.Dawna graduated from Rockport High School class of 1974. After graduation she attended Essex Agricultural majoring in Fashion Merchandising. From there she moved to Cape May, NJ where she had spent the last 41 years with her Genovese family.Dawna had a kind and loving heart and she dedicated her life to caring for others, whether it be her own family or her extended family of clients that she worked with as a caregiver for Synergy HomeCare. Although she loved living in New Jersey and considered that her home, her heart was in her hometown of Rockport, MA. She will be sadly missed by her Burbank and Genovese families and by the many friends she has had over her 65 years.Dawna is survived by her children Matthew Genovese and Jessica Genovese and their father Mark Genovese, all of Cape May, NJ. She is also survived by her sister Debbie Luce of Carmel, ME and Port Charlotte, FL and her "favorite" brother Michael Burbank of Rockport, MA. She leaves behind a special Aunt and Uncle, Robert and Sandra Burbank of Rockport, MA along with several cousins, nieces, nephews and members of the Genovese family of Cape May, NJ and Gloucester, MA.Dawna was predeceased by her parents, Donald and Kathryn (Dodge) Burbank, her paternal grandparents, Charles "Brud" and Ingrid Burbank of Rockport, MA and her maternal grandparents, Robert and Helen Dodge of Northeast Harbor, ME.A memorial service will be held in Rockport, MA in the Summer of 2022. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.

