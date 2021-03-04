Carmen J. Francesco, age 66, (fondly known by friends as “TC”), passed away at home surrounded by family and friends on March 1, 2021, after a 6 year battle with liver cancer and serious lung issues. He will be deeply missed by his wife of 49 years, Joanie M. (Matthews), daughter Shannon (Ed) Fuller of NJ, son Nicolas (Ronni) Francesco of FL, beloved grandchildren Jon Embrich, Skylar (Anders) Nisen, McKenna & Eddie Fuller, Dakota & Xander Francesco, Isabella Rose Law-Francesco, and 2 great grandchildren. He is survived by his brothers Jerry (Debbie) Francesco, Michael Francesco, brother-in-law Martin Lindholm, sisters Rosemarie Francesco and Donna Frazier, and many awesome nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by his parents Jerry and Helen, and his sister Patricia Lindholm.Carmen was a carpenter, a fair-weathered commercial fisherman (got in and out when the weather and money were good), a cab driver, and excelled at sales; holding many trophies for top sales. He grew up in a hard place, out on his own from a very early age. Carmen learned the hard way what was needed to survive, but knew from his youth that God was watching out for him. He was a great pool player, chess player, father and grandfather, and loved to travel. Finally surrendering to the Lord in 1985, he became a member of Joyful Noise Community, later becoming Vineyard Christian Fellowship. You could be sure you always knew what he was thinking, he didn’t pull any punches. He believed “If you don’t stand for something, you’ll fall for anything”. His home was always filled with music and friends, from his kids’ friends to strangers needing a little help.He fought the “good fight” as best as he could, but knew the last battle, “death”, was bound to come. Knowing where he was going, gave him the peace to let it come. If he could tell us something from Heaven, he’d say, “Make the place you’re at, the place to be…. Keep the faith”.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Compassionate Care Hospice, OC, NJ. Memorial Services will be held at a date TBD at Crest Community Church in Wildwood Crest, NJ.
