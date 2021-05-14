NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Mary Magdalene Adams, 90, of Whitesboro, NJ, passed away on Wednesday, May 12, 2021. Born in Wildwood to the late Woodrow Walker, Jr. and Gladys Alvarez Walker, she moved to Whitesboro 27 years ago. She was a member and Missionary of Bethel Commandment Church in Whitesboro and previously worked at Woodbine Developmental Center.Mrs. Adams is survived by her children, William (Cheryl) Adams, Sr., Gail (Charles Sr.) Farrow, Gary (Debra) Adams, Muriel (Charles Sr.) McNeal, and Kevin (Kim) Adams, Sr.; her son-in-law, Willie Robinson, Jr.; her brother, Hubby; her 31 grandchildren; 62 great grandchildren; 8 great great grandchildren; her nephew, James Hatch, Sr.; and her extended family. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Rochelle “Ray” Robinson.Viewing will be held on Thursday, May 20, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Bethel Commandment Church, 402 South George Street, Whitesboro, NJ 08252. Social distancing and masks are required. Graveside service will immediately follow at Household of Ruth Cemetery, 1205 Pennsylvania Avenue, Whitesboro. Condolences at www.radzieta.com

To plant a tree in memory of MARY ADAMS as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.