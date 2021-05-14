Mary Magdalene Adams, 90, of Whitesboro, NJ, passed away on Wednesday, May 12, 2021. Born in Wildwood to the late Woodrow Walker, Jr. and Gladys Alvarez Walker, she moved to Whitesboro 27 years ago. She was a member and Missionary of Bethel Commandment Church in Whitesboro and previously worked at Woodbine Developmental Center.Mrs. Adams is survived by her children, William (Cheryl) Adams, Sr., Gail (Charles Sr.) Farrow, Gary (Debra) Adams, Muriel (Charles Sr.) McNeal, and Kevin (Kim) Adams, Sr.; her son-in-law, Willie Robinson, Jr.; her brother, Hubby; her 31 grandchildren; 62 great grandchildren; 8 great great grandchildren; her nephew, James Hatch, Sr.; and her extended family. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Rochelle “Ray” Robinson.Viewing will be held on Thursday, May 20, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Bethel Commandment Church, 402 South George Street, Whitesboro, NJ 08252. Social distancing and masks are required. Graveside service will immediately follow at Household of Ruth Cemetery, 1205 Pennsylvania Avenue, Whitesboro. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
