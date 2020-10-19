MacVEIGH, MARGARET

Margaret MacVeigh, 88, of Cape May Court House, passed away on October 11, 2020 at her home. She was born February 22, 1932 in Philadelphia, PA. Surviving are her husband, Jack MacVeigh, III; daughter, Mary Lou Baker (Glenn); two sons, William Hagner (Lois), and Christopher Hagner (Alexis); a brother, James Huff (Jackie); six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Joseph Huff. All funeral services will be private and handled at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made in Margie’s honor to the Cold Spring Presbyterian Church Mausoleum, 780 Seashore Rd, Cape May, NJ 08204. Please put in the memo, “Margaret MacVeigh Memorial Bench”SPILKER FH, Cape Mayspilkerfuneralhome.com

