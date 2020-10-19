MacVEIGH, MARGARET

Margaret MacVeigh, 88, of Cape May Court House, passed away on October 11, 2020 at her home. She was born February 22, 1932 in Philadelphia, PA. Surviving are her husband, Jack MacVeigh, III; daughter, Mary Lou Baker (Glenn); two sons, William Hagner (Lois), and Christopher Hagner (Alexis); a brother, James Huff (Jackie); six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Joseph Huff. All funeral services will be private and handled at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made in Margie’s honor to the Cold Spring Presbyterian Church Mausoleum, 780 Seashore Rd, Cape May, NJ 08204. Please put in the memo, “Margaret MacVeigh Memorial Bench”SPILKER FH, Cape Mayspilkerfuneralhome.com
NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Most Popular
Articles
- N. Wildwood Firefighters Douse Commercial Building Blaze
- Woodbine Girl, 10, Awaits Kidney for Transplant
- Suit Claims Avalon Public Works Employee Was Harassed by Supervisor
- Bride with Form of ALS Given Wedding by N. Wildwood, Others
- 2 Face Drug Charges Following Traffic Stop
- Woodbine Man, 77, Dies from COVID-19; 12 New Cases Reported
- County Reports 10 COVID-19 Cases
- Middle, NJTA Officials Seek Safer Off-ramp at Exit 9
- 3 States Added to State's Virus Travel Advisory
- County Reports 3 New COVID-19 Cases
Videos
- Middle - There are plenty of reasons that military and ex-military are not voting Trump. It is not just that he got five deferments to get out of serving in Vietnam, or that he failed to confront Putin on...
- North Cape May - The person who trespassed on my property 10/18. You put a BLM sign over my Trump Pence sign. I do Not support this group. We all have freedom of speech but please put it on your own lawn not mine
- Cape May Court House - To the spouter who had their NJ Eppicard for child support hacked , the same exact thing happened to me for a large sum. What is going on here?
- Cape May County - Another payout if you keep your mouth shut. Former Cape May County Administrator Bozzelli is handed $270,000 and retires. How foolish are we County taxpayers to keep on voting these Freeholder...
- Villas - Quit looking into Biden's corruption. I am still voting for him.