Elizabeth (Betty) Pettit passed away 3 October 2021. She was able to say a peaceful goodbye to those she left behind, her children Jerry Jr (Roni), Colleen (Nick), Dannie, her sister Jeanie (Butchie), grandchildren Jerry III, Brian, Rosemary, Greg, Emilee, Billy, Tasha, 10 great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Her passing is eased knowing she is together with her parents Eugene and Elizabeth, husband Jerry Sr, son Gene, sister Janice and many family and friends. She left us knowing she was loved and always will be. Services will be at St John Neumann Church in North Cape May, NJ on 13 November 2021 at 11:00 am, followed by St. Mary’s Cemetery in Cape May, NJ. In lieu of flowers make a donation to your favorite charity in her name if you don’t have one then to East End Hospice in New York.
NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Most Popular
Articles
- Police Arrest 4 Cape May Restaurant Workers After ‘Wagon Wheel Scam’ Probe
- Court House Man Charged for Woman’s Drug-induced Death
- Ayne Zaberer, Wife of Local Restaurateur Legend, Dies
- Public’s Help Requested in Search for Missing 70-year-old
- Tonio’s Pizzeria and Seafood Shack Closing
- Crash with Injuries Halts Traffic on Portion of Route 47
- Seasonal Ice Skating Rink May be OK’d in Cape May
- State Deals Blow to Middle’s Medical Marijuana Plans
- 3 Residents Die from Covid; County Continues Holding Vaccination Clinics
- Mom Asks Board for School Mask Mandate Relief
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- North Wildwood - Tucker Carlson attacked Pete Buttigieg for taking time off work to bond with his new baby...said it wasn't manly. Pete served in Afghanistan for 6 years, Tucker was a contestant on "Dancing...
- West Wildwood - To the a property owner in West Wildwood .Please maintain your rental property lawn.Thank you from your neighbors.
- Stone Harbor - Everyone wearing bike helmets will save lives! Thank you Stone Harbor!!!
- North Wildwood - I'm new to the area, just retired and moved here from Pa after being a vacationer most my life. I never even heard of Spout Off till a local told me. I just read some of it. What a disgrace,...
- Ocean View - My friends that are bus drivers are bringing two bus loads of Afghan and other immigrants to be housed in Avalon. The government is seeking to commandeer as many as 50 homes. Owners to be compensated...