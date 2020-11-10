TARQUINIO, THERESA M.

Theresa M. TarquinioTerry passed away November 2, 2020 peacefully with her family at her side listening to her favorite Michael Bublé song "Feeling Good". Terry is predeceased by her parents Kitty and Stu Tease, her God Mother Jane Dean and survived by her siblings Joan Lappin (Paul), Carla McKennon (Billy), Tom Tease, Peg Tease and Laura Tease. Terry leaves behind her loving nieces and nephews Maura and Devon Lappin, John Post, Shamus and Savanna Flynn along with her Aunts, Uncles and many cousins. She will surely miss her longtime friends Sharon Popper and Leslie Hackett and her favorite furry friends, Jasper, Callie, Noodle and Winnie!Terry was born in Bryn Mawr, Pa and grew up in Avalon and Swainton, before moving to EHT in 2001. She started her career at Uncle Joe's Pizza Shop and Sullivan's Dept Store then went on to work for Prudential Ins, McDonald's Traa Corp, the Atlantic City Housing Authority and then spent nearly 20 years working with her favorite gang at LWDMR, James Lindemon Architect - where if you asked anyone SHE was in charge. Terry ended her working years with her friends at WAWA and was so happy to have time to watch her Hallmark Channel in her retirement.She will miss her neighbors, her Dunkin coffee klatch friends and all of her sorority sisters at NJ XI SIGMA Chapter of BETA SIGMA PHI at Pleasantville. Terry loved traveling the world with family and friends and was an avid reader, loved shopping, craft shows, flea markets, collecting her Charity League Pins and having yard sales. She was at her happiest just driving around and going on adventures with her sister Peggy. She enjoyed volunteering her time with her Sorority Sisters, working the kitchen at the MTHS After-Prom and helping at National Cancer Survivor Day at CRMC. But what she loved most was spending time with her family! She leaves behind many heartbroken loved ones who are comforted by their fond memories and funny stories of times spent together.Services will be private. We hope to hold a Celebration of her life for her birthday in May 2021.Contributions in Terry's memory can be made to either: VIM, 423 North Rt 9, CMCH, NJ 08210, (609-778-2710) orThe Cape May County Animal Shelter, DN 501B, 110 Shelter Road, CMCH, NJ 08210 (609-465-8593)Condolences atwww.radzieta.com
