WEISS, RICHARD

Dr. Richard Weiss passed away on October 17, 2021. He was 84 years old. Husband of Dr. Sandra Harmon-Weiss, father to Eric (Hyla), Christopher (Deb), Rick (Lauren), and Stepfather to Jennifer Sekerka. Grandfather to Emily, Coby, Amanda, Emma, Jason & Kaitlin. His parents were Dr. Bernard and Emma C. Weiss.Dr. Weiss was raised in Carteret, NJ. He attended The Pingry School (’55), The University of Pennsylvania (’59), The University of Pennsylvania School of Dental Medicine (’66) and completed his residency in Periodontics at Boston University School of Dental Medicine (’68).He practiced Periodontics in Easton, PA until he became Chairman of the department of Periodontics at Temple University School of Dentistry. He then became Executive Associate Dean of Business and Administration until his retirement in 2004. Upon retiring from Temple, he immersed himself in many endeavors. He dedicated himself to the NJ Coast Guard Auxiliary, where he educated the public in Boating Safety.He served as Chair of the Board of Visitors at Temple’s Kornberg School of Dentistry and member of the Board of Visitors at Temple’s Tyler School of Art and Architecture.He also was an avid collector of American antiquities, focusing on 18th century silver. He served on the Board of Trustees for Winterthur Museum, Garden and Library from 2004 to 2021.In addition to his scholarly activities, Dr. Weiss was a professional race car driver. He won many races in a variety of classes, culminating in a national championship in the IMSA Trans-Am Series.The Celebration of Life will be November 13, 2021 at 11 AM at St Mary’s Episcopal Church, 9425 3rd Ave, Stone Harbor, NJ 08247.In Lieu of flowers, the Weiss family has requested gifts be made in Richard’s memory to the Emma C. Weiss Memorial Scholarship Fund. Gifts can be made online at https://giving.temple.edu/weiss. Or mailed to: Temple University -Institutional Advancement, PO Box 827651, Philadelphia, PA 19182-7651.Please note Emma C. Weiss Memorial Scholarship Fund (S3343) on memo line. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
