GRASCH, ALBERT T. AKA "BEAVER", "BUD", 70, of N. Cape May July 20, 2020. He attended First Baptist Church in Cape May Court House.
- Townbank - Re: North WW beach spouter. I took my children to the bay which is significantly less crowded. Everyone kept their distance. Until a woman actually walked all the way down away from her tent with her...
- West Wildwood - Does the mayor and the commissioners really think by having drive by parades and a last minute Christmas in July and toy drive that your gonna get votes in November? Too little too late.
- Wildwood Crest - Are social distancing restrictions in effect on Wildwood Crest beaches? Beach patrols are allowing large social gatherings on the beach.
- Lower Township - Something to ponder. Our school board meets virtually to plan schools' opening in six weeks.
- Seaville - Upper sports and cheerleading can start up in fall but kids can't go back to school???? Lets get our priorities straight!!!! No sports if no in school education!!!