Kathleen Christman, age 63, of Cape May Court House, passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. Kathleen was born in Passaic Co. to the late John Baldwin and the late Joan Riggero Baldwin. She loved going to the beach and spending time with her family especially her grandchildren. Left to cherish her memory are her children Christopher, Gregory and Elizabeth Christman, her 5 Grandchildren, her sister Patricia Young and her brother John Baldwin. Services will be privately held and condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.

