James A. McCarty, 62, of Cape May Court House, NJ, passed away on Monday, January 11, 2021. Born in Sea Isle City, NJ to the late Horace "Bill" William A. McCarty and Jeanette Letts McCarty, he was a lifetime resident of Middle Township. He worked at Burke Motor Group for over 20 years.Jim was an Eagle Scout, a member of the Kiwanis Club, past president of the Middle Township PTA and a founder of the youth basketball program at the Middle Township Recreation Department. He coached countless kids in many different sports through the years. He loved spending time with his grandkids and his dog, Reggie. He enjoyed watching sports, especially NASCAR, and going to Dover for the races.Jim is survived by his children, Joshua (Michelle) McCarty, Meghan (Edward) Mintzer, and Ryan (Jessie) McCarty; his siblings, William Gene (Marianne) McCarty, Jeanette (Doug) Hamer, Sue Ann (Melvin “Buddy”) Halbruner, and Robert Francis McCarty; and his grandchildren, Grayson, Duke, Piper, Garrett, and Emma.Public viewing will be held on Friday, January 15, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House. Social distancing and masks are required. Funeral service and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the MTHS Alumni Association Scholarship, PO Box 133, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Condolences at www.radzieta.com

