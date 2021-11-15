CUMMISKEY, MARIE C.

Marie C. Cummiskey, age 87 of Erma, passed away October 15, 2021 while on vacation in Florida. Born in and formerly of Philadelphia, Marie has been an area resident for 58 years. She enjoyed traveling with family, going to the AC casinos and working at ShopRite, where she worked for 41 years, in various positions. Marie was very passionate about her work and expected the same from her peers. She was always upbeat and her smile was contagious. Those who got to know her would tell you she was a very generous and caring person. She is also known for her whimsical phrases and life lessons; as well as her love of angel pins, which many of her ShopRite customers provided. It is rare that one person can impact so many, just by doing what she loved.Marie is predeceased by her husband Joseph, Sr. (2006), father Nicandro DiMascio, mother Angelina DiMascio and brothers Lee, Anthony and Nicholas. She is survived by her children Eleanor (Fred) Hack, Gina Myers (Bryant Frye, Jr.), Michael (Michele), Joseph Jr., 9 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, brother John DiMascio and sister Anna Srogota.A memorial service for Marie will be held at 8 PM on Monday November 22, 2021 at Evoy Funeral Home 3218 Bayshore Rd., No Cape May, NJ 08204; friends may call prior to service from 6 PM – 8 PM. Interment at Cold Spring Cemetery will be privately held. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com. Donations, on behalf of Marie can be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or Love of Linda.
