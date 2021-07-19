Mary C. Polhamus (Reeve), of Clementon NJ was delivered into the arms of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on July 15th, 2021 at the age of 83.Mrs. Polhamus was born in Brooklyn, NY, and moved to North Wildwood as a child. She lived in North Wildwood/Wildwood most of her life until moving to Clementon NJ to be near her grandchildren in the year 2000.Mrs. Polhamus was a 1958 graduate of Wildwood High School where she was a member of the National Honor Society. As an adult, she was employed at Kay and Kay Law office in Wildwood, NJ. Mrs. Polhamus was a legal secretary having extensive knowledge of wills and estates. Mrs. Polhamus was also a member of First Assembly of God Church in West Cape May for several years before relocating to Clementon.Mrs. Polhamus loved watching Phillies games and writing short stories. She loved the Lord and taught Bible study at her senior building where she lived. She loved old hymns of the church and gospel music.Mrs. Polhamus was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was predeceased in 2003 by her husband, William H. Polhamus. She is survived by her children, Timothy Polhamus of Philadelphia, Brian Polhamus of Wildwood, and Debra Polhamus of Blackwood, NJ., and her grandchildren: Joshua Caguiat and Daniel Caguiat Jr. of Blackwood.Graveside Services will be held Wednesday, July 21st. 11am, at the Baptist Cemetery, 200 Church Street, Cape May Court House, NJ. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Atlantic City Rescue Mission in her memory. Condolences atwww.radzieta.com
