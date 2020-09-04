NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Geraldine Benjes, age 97 of Cape May, NJ passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Brookdale Cape May in Cape May Court House. Geraldine had previously resided in Baltimore MD. She had been a tour guide for over 25 years at the Cape May Lighthouse a job she greatly enjoyed. Geraldine was preceded in death by her husband John Henry Benjes (1967). She was also the last of eleven siblings. She leaves her daughter Jeri Holmes; grandson James Lears and great-granddaughter Parker Lears. Funeral Services are private. Condolences will be received at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com

