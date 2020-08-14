JENKINS, WILLIAM C.

William C. Jenkins, age 67, of North Cape May, passed away August 11, 2020. He is survived by his wife Patricia A. (nee Westog) Jenkins, his son William C. Jenkins, Jr., Granddaughters Aurora and Evolette Jenkins, sisters Paulajean, Nancy, Mary and Betty, brother Tommy, Sisters-in- law Lynda and Stephanie, brother-in-law David, several nieces, nephews and many that called him Dad, Pop, Poppy, Grandpa and close friends. Services will be private and condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com

