PERRY, THOMAS MICHAEL

Thomas Michael Perry, age 71 of Cape May Court House, passed away Sunday, December 13, 2020. Born in Philadelphia to Joseph and Marie Perry, Thomas has been an area resident for 58 years. He served in the Army during Vietnam, and went on to work at the manganite plant in Cape May, and later as a real estate broker for Coldwell Banker. Thomas was catholic by faith, enjoyed going on family cruises and liked to golf. He was a member of VFW Post 386 in Cape May, the DAV of Del Haven, Villas Sportsman Club, Avalon County Club and was a Past Master at Cape Island Masonic Lodge #30. He is predeceased by his wife, Elizabeth Anne (2012), his parents and granddaughter Brooklyn Smith. Thomas is survived by his children Margie Perry Smith (Brian), and Thomas M. Perry Jr. (Cortney), grandchildren Jay’Shawn Smith, Ava Perry, Kingston Smith, and Emma Perry, siblings Betty Ann Perry Brown (Raymond), Joseph Perry, David Perry (Janet), and many nieces and nephews. A funeral service for Thomas will be held at 11am on Friday, December 18, 2020 at the Evoy Funeral Home, 3218 Bayshore Rd., N Cape May; family and friends may call one hour prior to service from 10am-11am. Burial will be privately held. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.

