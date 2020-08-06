ALLIANO, JANET LEE MARIE, 55, formerly of Lower Township, July 26, 2020.
NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Most Popular
Articles
- Joint Investigation Conducted into Erma Man's Death
- Tropical Storm Warning Issued for Cape May County
- Archer Senft’s ‘Doing Great’ 5 Years after Diving Accident
- Court House Man Drowns in Residential Pool
- County Announces Cancellations, Closures Ahead of Isaias' Arrival
- County's August Coronavirus Battle Begins With 6 New Cases
- County's Virus Metrics Increase by 9 Cases
- Isaias Pummels County, Drops Tornado in Strathmere
- July Ends With 8 New Cases, 1 Death
- Erma Traffic Stop Yields 2 Arrests
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- Middle Township - In order to receive a mail-in ballot or an absentee ballot in NJ, you must first APPLY to do so. You can get the Cape May County application on line by going to the County Clerk’s web page. You...
- Whitesboro - I am appalled that Middle Township Council would allow fall sports in the wake of the Coronavirus Pandemic. There is already a trend throughout the country canceling these sports for the safety of...
- Sea Isle City - My grandfather, a postman, walked the streets of Chester delivering mail thru Depression, Peace, War and weather. If alive today, he would do it with the same persistence in assuring my vote was...
- Court House - The Superintendent of Middle Township Schools only invited 100 people to a meeting about how the schools are going forward with new plans. Very unprofessional when you have parents and students who...
- Sea Isle City - Sea Isles “movies under the stars”. Another “ brilliant “idea from local leadership. Ever hear about COVID transmission rates?