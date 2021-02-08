SUSSMAN, HARRIET ARNOLD

Dr. Harriet Arnold Sussman passed away peacefully in her sleep after a brief illness shortly before Christmas. She was 96 years old, lived a great and active life, and departed with her children and grandchildren close by.Harriet was predeceased by her husband Dr. Irvin Sussman, her parents Louis and Julia Arnovitz, and sisters Ethel and Adelaide. Remaining are her three children Carol, William (Debra), and Lynn (Larry); grandchildren Josh, Robert, Erin, Caitie, and Sarah.Harriet was born during a snowstorm in Milwaukee, WI. After high school, she entered a six-year program at the University of Wisconsin combining a science degree with an M.D. She met her husband, Irvin, when they were both residents at the Jersey City Medical Center. Married in 1948, they moved to Bridgeton NJ and began private practice, Irv in internal medicine and Harriet in pediatrics. Harriet took additional specialty training at Children’s Hospital in Philadelphia, and consulted there.Harriet was a pioneer and an advisor to Planned Parenthood, the Head Start Program, and volunteered at the local teenage clinic. She raised a son and two daughters while working full-time as a pediatrician.The family spent summers at their home in Stone Harbor, N.J. Harriet played tennis and Irv set records fishing for marlin. She was also a skilled and enthusiastic bridge player.After she retired in 1979, the Sussmans moved to Philadelphia, PA and began taking annual worldwide trips, including Europe, China, and the Antarctic. Irvin died in 1998. He was a gifted photographer, and the family has albums full of photos from many countries with a smiling Harriet in front of every museum they visited.She moved to Hilton Head, S.C. in 2015 to be close to her family and escape the northern winter. Feisty till the end, our mom left this world singing!The family will have a small service later. Donations may be sent to Hospice Care of the Lowcountry https://hospicecarelc.org/, 843-706-2296.
NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Most Popular
Articles
- UPDATE: Florida Man Arrested After Police Standoff in N. Cape May
- Saint Mary by-the-Sea Retreat House to Close
- Shifting Tides Make ‘Ghost Tracks’ Appear
- Castaway Cove Fire was Accidental, Investigation Determines
- Use of Rio Grande Fire Vehicle in Question
- Middle Man Dies from Covid; 42 New Cases Reported
- Indictments Filed Feb. 2
- Avalon Woman Dies from Covid; 43 New Cases Reported
- County Loses 2 to Covid; 39 New Cases Reported
- OC Man Dies from Covid; 37 New Cases Reported
Videos
- Lower Township - Are no main media news stations going to talk about gas prices going up and up since Biden took office. We are in a pandemic they say. But his cabinet is going to allow gas to soar without a word. Do...
- Cape May - I would like to respond to the spouter accusing deputy mayor Sheehan of appointing her uncle to various positions within the city. 1) Former mayor Elwell has been on the planning board for over 20...
- Cape May - As Americans you need to ask yourself a few questions, and please be honest at least with yourself, (this is not about the past year or virus) how did we part from the idea that you are free to be...
- Stone Harbor - Real definition of affordable housing in Stone Harbor is whatever the buyer wants to pay. As for the state law that should be explained by the Mayor and the council. What is the property on 3rd Ave...
- Cape May County - President Biden wants to make the US energy dependent, not independent. Wait until you see the price of gas. You’ll forget about the impeachment of a private citizen, Donald Trump, and enjoy your...