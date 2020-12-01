NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Vanessa Burton, 54, of Whitesboro, NJ, passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020. She was born in Cape May Court House and was a lifetime resident here. She retired as a supervisor from Woodbine Developmental Center. She was a member of Christ Gospel Love Center where she served as a missionary and on the kitchen ministry, ways and means committee, the women’s ministry, and the thrift store. She was also involved with Concerned Citizens of Whitesboro. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, reading the Bible, baking, and driving fast.Vanessa is survived by her husband of 30 years, Albert Burton; her sons, Ryan Burton and Albert “Rocky” Burton; her stepdaughters, Kieanna Saah and Kayla Brown; her mother, Isabell Wolef; her brothers, Christopher (Tara) Wolef and Randy Wolef; her six grandchildren; and her nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her father, Christian J. Wolef; and her brothers, Charles Wolef and James Wolef.Viewing will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the Christ Gospel Love Center, 2209 Route 9 South, Whitesboro. Social distancing and masks are required. Funeral service will be private at 11:30 a.m. Interment will be in Household of Ruth Cemetery. Whitesboro. Condolences at www.radzieta.com

