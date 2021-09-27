NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

SCHWAKOFF JR., JOHN F. ("Jack"), 67, of North Cape May, September 24, 2021. He was a bartender for the Shamrock in Wildwood.

