NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Ethel C. (Simpkins) Hughes-Timmons, 85, of Eldora, NJ, passed away on Saturday, January 30, 2021. Born May 2, 1935 in North Wildwood, she has lived in Eldora for over 60 years. She worked at Dennis Township Elementary School for 30 plus years. She was predeceased by husbands: Charles H. Hughes, Jr. and William Timmons; son Charles H. Hughes, III; sister Midge Hoffman; and brother Sonny. She is survived by sister Catherine Terry, daughter in law Anna, grandson Chris (Kim), great granddaughter Cameron, along with many nieces and nephews. Ethel enjoyed life and will be greatly missed by her family and friends. A special thanks to Irene and Tanya for the loving care they gave Ethel during this difficult time. There will be a graveside service on Thursday, February 4 at 11:00 a.m. at Union Cemetery, 856 Route 47, South Dennis, NJ 08245. Friends and family may gather to remember Ethel. Condolences at www.radzieta.com

To plant a tree in memory of ETHEL HUGHES-TIMMONS as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.