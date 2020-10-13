ANKNER, JEAN PEARCE "BEAN"

Jean “Bean” Pearce Ankner of Naples, Florida, passed away peacefully at home with her family on May 2, 2020.She is now home with her parents, Harry and Dolores Pearce; together with her sister, Dee Domenick, and brother, Joe Pearce. Left to cherish her memory are her children Matthew (Jess) Scanlon and Lauren (Mark) Elwell; husband, Raymond Ankner; grandchildren, Patrick, Sammy, Emma, Robbie, Charlotte, Nora, Beaven, and Emma; siblings, Harry (Rosemary) Pearce, Ed (Betty) Pearce, John (Beth) Pearce, and Helene “String” (Jim) Moran; many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews; her special caretakers, Richard and Illane; and her loyal companion and protector, Penny.Jean brought beauty and color to the world in so many ways; through her hobbies: painting, gardening, and decorating, and through her unwavering generosity. Jean had a big heart and was always taking care of and spoiling the special people in her life.There will be a celebration of her life on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at St. Maximillian Kolbe (formerly Resurrection) 200 Tuckahoe Road in Marmora, NJ. Service is at 11:00 am. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, a cause dear to Jean’s heart.

