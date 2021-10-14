NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Vincent R. Clark, 58, of Wildwood, NJ, passed away on Tuesday, October 5, 2021. He was born in East Orange, NJ and graduated from Wildwood High School. He loved Wildwood and worked for the City of Wildwood Public Works. He enjoyed swimming and karate and was a big football fan especially of his beloved Cowboys.Vincent is survived by his mother Mary Clark, his brother Monroe Clark, his sister Carol Ann Connor, his niece Constance Clark, his nephews Christopher Clark and Isaac Clark, his great nieces Khadijah Clark and Nadirah Clark, and his great great niece Nova Wolef.Memorial service will be held on Monday, October 18, 2021 at 2:00 pm at the Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House, NJ. Interment will be private. Condolences at www.radzieta.com

