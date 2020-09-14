MASSEY, EILEEN MARGUERITE (Gonzales), 94, of Ocean City, September 4, 2020. She volunteered at Burdette Tomlin Memorial Hospital and served on the Board of the Cape May County Library.
- North Cape May - A bird needs two wings to fly. People need two legs to run. When will people realize one sided politics will get us nowhere. Remember Wounded Knee.
- Avalon - The overwhelming roar from the left coupled with the most impressive propaganda machine the world has ever seen,seem to presage an inevitable election of Joe Biden as the next President. Now the big...
- Wildwood - I don't understand why the bike rally was cancelled. Wildwood isn't a family resort anymore and hasn't been for years. Has anyone who didn't want the rally taken a good look at...
- Cape May - As a CapeMay business owner I want to thank Lear / Hendricks and the city manager Inderwies for helping us through a difficult season. They made some unpopular decisions according to their...
- Court House - The Cape GOP Chairman is at it again spewing false talking points. Guess he missed Joe Biden stating "I do not support defunding police" or Lt. Gov. Oliver stating "We need you, we...