DONAHUE, JOSEPH P.

Joseph P. Donahue (“Joey D”), age 55 of Villas, passed away Friday, August 21, 2020. Born in Philadelphia, Joseph worked locally as a self-employed masonry contractor, a skilled carpenter and a jack-of-all-trades. He was a member of Parish of St. John Neumann, St. Raymond’s R.C. Church. He enjoyed spending time on the beach, and was a die-hard Eagles fan.He is survived by his children Joseph Jr. (Jess Freeman), Brian M., Dylan R., and Sarah Donahue, parents William and Nancy Donahue, brothers William (Brenda), Robert, and Michael (Maryellen), many aunts, uncles and cousins, his dog Duke, and the mother of his children, Tracey Donahue.A Mass of Christian Burial for Joseph will be held 11am on Friday, August 28, 2020 at the St. John Neumann, St. John of God Church, 680 Townbank Rd., N. Cape May, NJ. Family and friends will be received prior to mass from 9:15am-10:15am at the Evoy Funeral Home, 3218 Bayshore Rd., N. Cape May. Condolences can be shared atwww.EvoyFuneralHome.com

