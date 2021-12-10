NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

RIZZO, ROBERT, 90, of N. Cape May, December 7, 2021. He was a member of the Lower Twp. Democratic Committee.

