Adelma E. Flemming, 68, of Del Haven passed away peacefully on September 15th 2020. She was born in Betim, Brazil, and was a resident of Cape May County for almost 40 years. She was devoted to her children, and exhibited selflessness throughout her life. She is predeceased by her husband Ronald G Flemming Sr; and survived by her three children Robert Flemming, Matthew Flemming, and Alexandra Flemming, her 2 sisters Araceli, and Arany, 3 brothers Afranio, Tadeu, and Alvimar, and numerous amounts of family and friends. She is deeply missed, and greatly loved.Condolences atwww.radzieta.com.
