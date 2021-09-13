Mary C. Tietz, passed in peace Friday September 10, 2021 at the age of 83. Loving mother of Doreen Gantz, son Gerald and daughter Tara. Grandmother of Melissa and Lindsay and sons-in-law David Gantz and Frederick. In lieu of flowers, donations to https://vascularcures.org/donation-platform/. Service will be held Saturday, September 18, 2021 at St. John of God, 680 Townbank Rd., North Cape May, NJ 08204; calling time from 10-11AM, Mass - 11-11:45AM. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
