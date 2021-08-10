NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

REKUC, JOHN CHARLES, 54, of Villas, August 5, 2021. He was the owner of Evolution Carpentry in Cape May.

