Dianne Notorfrancesco, age 77 of Villas passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Temple Univ. Hospital in Philadelphia, PA. She was born in Gloversville, NY and has been a Cape May Co. resident since 1990. She was preceded in death by her husband Joseph J. Notorfrancesco Sr. (April 2020). Dianne is survived by her children; Joseph, Lisa (Larry) and Maria (John); 5 grandchildren, Danielle (Emily), Dominique (Troy), Kayla (Alberto), Anthony and Francesca (Louis); 3 great-grandchildren, Alexis, Jayden and Jacob. She also leaves two sister-in-laws Amile and Linda and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be private. Condolences will be received at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com
