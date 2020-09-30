NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Dianne Notorfrancesco, age 77 of Villas passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Temple Univ. Hospital in Philadelphia, PA. She was born in Gloversville, NY and has been a Cape May Co. resident since 1990. She was preceded in death by her husband Joseph J. Notorfrancesco Sr. (April 2020). Dianne is survived by her children; Joseph, Lisa (Larry) and Maria (John); 5 grandchildren, Danielle (Emily), Dominique (Troy), Kayla (Alberto), Anthony and Francesca (Louis); 3 great-grandchildren, Alexis, Jayden and Jacob. She also leaves two sister-in-laws Amile and Linda and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be private. Condolences will be received at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com

To plant a tree in memory of DIANNE NOTORFRANCESCO as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.