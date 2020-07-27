PAPCIAK, ROBERT ALAN

Robert (Rob) Alan Papciak, 54, of Cape May Court House NJ, formerly of Roselle Park, NJ, passed away peacefully at home Saturday July 25, 2020. Rob is pre-deceased by his father John (Jack) Papciak. He is survived by his mother, Judith of Cape May Court House, a son Robert Anthony of Barnegat, sisters Susan Schirmer of Easton, PA, Janet Papciak of Roselle Park and brother John Papciak of Massapequa Park, LI, NY, and granddaughter Addison, nieces Amrit, Shub, Gooey and Katie, Nephews Dan and Jack. Rob enjoyed scuba diving, spear fishing and crabbing in the waters of Middle Township. His passion was going to the gym, power lifting and working out. A private memorial will be held at a later date. Donations in his name can be sent to the Cape May County Animal Shelter DN 501B 4 Moore Rd Cape May Court House, NJ 08210, or The American Cancer Society.Condolences canbe shared atwww.EvoyFuneralHome.com

