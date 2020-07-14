DONAHUE, PAUL A.

Paul A. Donahue, 58, of CMCH, NJ died on Monday, July 6, 2020. Paul was born in Philadelphia on March 7, 1962 and grew up in N. Wildwood. He was the 5th child of Albert and Mary. He married Rosemarie McShane on December 14, 1985 and together they raised two children, Erica and Paul. Paul had a larger than life personality and was a friend to everyone who knew him. He loved good food, music, and motorcycles. Paul is survived by his wife, Rosemarie, his children, Erica and Paul, his grandchildren, Mary, Christian, Lorelei, Zoey, and Audrey, and his brother Albert and sister Theresa.

