Darcy Beth Eastman (nee Menz) – Cape May lost yet another legend. Beth passed away suddenly on January 1, 2021 as we ushered in the new year. Longtime proprietor of the Inn of Cape May and Aleathea’s Restaurant, Beth embodied true grit, hard work and dedication, carrying forward the values her family instilled in her from a young age. Beth is survived by her beloved daughter, Keri Eastman Gindville; son-in-law, Terk Gindville; her amazing granddaughter, Ivy Gindville; her step grandson, Gavin Gindville; her sister, Thea Peterson; her brother, Duck Menz (Carol); her nieces and nephews, Tai (Julie), Ami (Aaron), Phillip, Cody (Ryan), Tori (soon-to-be nephew, Sean); great niece, Piper and great nephew, Henry. Beth was predeceased by her mom and dad, Bob and Doris Menz. Beth was the epitome of the ethics that her parents and grandparents modeled, one of hard work and determination. To all who knew her, she had a huge heart of gold, which she often tried to hide. To those brave enough to attempt a hug, they would eventually find her enjoying it. Over the years as “head honcho” of the Inn and restaurant, she literally worked around the clock, making sure the guests could relax and enjoy their stay. Over the 40 plus years as a Cape May hotelier, Beth gained many repeat customers who would quickly become part of her extended family. She often played the role of mom, grandmom, sister, aunt and friend to hundreds of employees. Often known as a taskmaster, she did so to provide a secure work environment and an enjoyable experience for both guests and her co-workers. To say she will be greatly missed is an understatement. The family will have big shoes to fill as they strive to continue to keep Beth’s legacy alive. A “walk-through” visitation will be held at Aleathea’s Restaurant, 7 Ocean Street, Cape May on Saturday, January 16, 2021 between the hours of 11 am and 1 pm. A Time of Sharing for Beth’s immediate family and close friends to share their thoughts and memories will take place at Aleathea’s following the visitation, beginning at 1 pm. Due to COVID, the “Time of Sharing” ceremony after the visitation is strictly by invitation only. We want everyone to be safe. Masks and social distancing will be required and observed. In lieu of flowers, the family asks to consider donations in Beth’s memory to: New Vitae Wellness Foundation, 5201 St. Joseph’s Rd, Limeport, PA 18060 - This longtime business is known as Tri-County to our Inn of Cape May family and these donations will be applied to their Cape May Scholarships for residents who wouldn’t normally be able to come each year. Another suggestion for donations is the Cape May Community Food Closet at the Presbyterian Church, 500 Hughes St., Cape May. (Spilker Funeral Home, Cape May) info and condolences:spilkerfuneralhome.com
