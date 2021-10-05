MAC BURNIE, GAIL LYNN

Gail Lynn Mac Burnie, born May 23, 1953, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on September 26, 2021. She passed away suddenly while at Cooper Hospital in Camden, New Jersey.Gail loved life, worked hard, was dedicated to everything she did, was passionate about pushing people to be the best they could in life, was a wonderful friend in need to whoever called, and enjoyed her glass of wine while admiring her many flowers at home. She loved the ocean, long walks, and fishing. Gail would never turn down a trip as she loved to travel. She grew up in Bergen County, New Jersey where she graduated from Waldwick High School in 1970. She earned a master’s degree in Nursing from the University of Phoenix. Gail’s family and friends could not be more proud of her for accomplishing this great milestone in her life. She also was a teacher of Nursing at Atlantic Cape Community College. When not teaching Gail was busy working hard as a Registered Nurse at Cape Regional Medical Center where she served for 16 years. Gail touched many lives from the classroom, clinical trials and to the emergency room with every patient she cared for. Gail was a true warrior serving the community through the pandemic and working relentless hours.Gail would want to be remembered in this way: When you look at the ocean, think of the good times you had with her. For all the nursing students, nurses and doctors out there: Gail would say; “Appreciate them and the work they do to help save lives.” And last but not least have a glass of wine for her.She was a survivor of breast cancer and in lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, PO Box 676910, Dallas, TX 75267-6910 and https://www.nationalbreastcancer.org/ or a cancer charity of your choice.Sweet Gail will be greatly missed by her family and friends. She is survived by her brother and sister-in-law Branson and Debbie Mac Burnie, niece Sharon Salontai, brother David Mac Burnie, niece Sherry Mac Burnie Hart, niece Laura Piscopo, niece Pam Piscopo and additional family members Debra Clark and Heidi Reid.She is predeceased by her father David Mac Burnie, mother Elizabeth Mac Burnie and sister Karen Piscopo.A Memorial Service and Celebration of Gail’s life will be held October 12, 2021, at the Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Visitation is from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and a service directly following. Condolences at radzieta.com
