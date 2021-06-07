NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Lora Procopio (nee Falcone) ("Sis"), 83, of Villas, left to be with our Lord on June 3, 2021. Survived are her daughters: Maria Hickman (Danny), Loretta LaSerre (Marty); Grandchildren Prudence Ragland- Withrow (Billy), Lisa Stone, Ryan Stone. Great granddaughter Zoe Marie Ragland- Haines. Lora had worked at Rio Grande K-Mart for over 30 years.

