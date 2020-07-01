NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Constance “Connie” Trent, age 84 of North Cape May, passed away on Saturday June 27, 2020. Connie was born in Jersey City NJ, and raised her family in North Arlington, NJ. She is formerly of North Wildwood, Galloway Twp., and Manahawkin, NJ. Connie worked in food service for Bally’s Resorts & Casino before moving to North Cape May 10 years ago. She was a naturalist, enjoyed traveling, and was a member of the St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Society. Connie is survived by her sons Richard, (wife Christine) Trent and Gregory Trent, and grandchildren Ryan, Steven, Evan, Gregory, Corey and Lauren, and 13 great grandchildren. She is predeceased by her ex-husband, Rickey Trent of North Arlington, NJ. In lieu of flowers contributions in memory of Connie can be made to Holy Redeemer Hospice, 1801 Route 9, Swainton, NJ 08210.Condolences canbe shared atwww.EvoyFuneralHome.com