Arthur L Woolford, age 73 of Villas passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020 at his home.He was born and raised in Media, PA and has resided in the Cape May area since 1968. He served his country in the US Army during the Vietnam War. Arthur was a member of Villas Fishing Club, VFW Post 5343 in Villas, Greater Cape May elks #2839 and Charter President of US Military Vets Motorcycle Club (USMV MC). Arthur was predeceased by his wife of 30 years Doris Woolford, 2 nd wife Barbara Woolford, Son, George Lynn; grandson, Christopher Ryan Shaw. He is survived by a daughter/primary caretaker Melodie (Tom) Sippel; son/caretaker PJ Shaw Jr,; daughter/caretaker, Dawn (Adam) Bucher; daughter Lindora Grant of Florida and Daughter-in-law Laura Lynn of Pennsylvania. Arthur also leaves 11 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held 1:00 PM, Friday September 18, 2020 at the Cold Spring Cemetery. Contributions in his name can be made to VFW Post 5343, 6 E. Delaware Parkway, Villas, NJ 08251. Condolences will be received atwww.EvoyFuneralHome.com

