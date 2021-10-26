NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

McELFRESH, JR., DALE E., 70, of Erma, October 21, 2021. He served in the US Coast Guard.

To plant a tree in memory of McELFRESH JR. DALE E as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.