McELFRESH, JR., DALE E., 70, of Erma, October 21, 2021. He served in the US Coast Guard.
- Wildwood Crest - I had hope back in February that we could correct course. Especially after Jan. 6, a return to sanity seemed necessary, maybe inevitable. But after months of meeting with folks on the ground,...
- North Cape May - Just a reminder to you holiday shoppers and shippers. If you want your item to be delivered on time I’d suggest you use private carriers. I ordered a book on 10/17 from Texas. It was picked up by...
- Wildwood - Friday night a parade and bon fire for the Wildwood High home coming. Saturday a football game, Warriors won. Saturday night a dance for the kids and Sunday a golf outing with a dinner after. Seems...
- Wildwood - Why would anyone in Wildwood worry about the President and his policies. Look no further than our local leaders with outrageous taxes, poor service and inflated salaries. We need a state takeover...
- Wildwood Crest - For all those that predicted the IRAs would crash under Biden. Mine is doing fine.