MOLSON (NEE KNIGHT), CORA

Cora (Nee Knight) Molson – 82, of West Cape May, passed away peacefully on October 30, 2021 in the comfort of her home. Cora was a lifelong resident of the Cape May area and graduated from Cape May High School in 1957. A woman of honor, Cora proudly served in the United States Army. Always a dedicated and hard worker, Cora worked for various employers over many years including the Bell Telephone Company, Wildwood; West Side Market, West Cape May and most recently Oceana Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Swainton, as a certified nursing assistant. She was an avid bowler, bowling in several leagues in Wildwood and the Mouse Trap Lanes, Woodbine. Cora will always be remembered and forever loved for many wonderful attributes including her candor, great sense of humor and beautiful smile. She is predeceased by her husband, Henry “Hank” Molson; her daughter, Tracy Molson; her 9 siblings, Walter, Leroy, Oliver, Jimmy, Wesley, Dave, Catherine, Emma and Clarabell; daughter-in-law, Peggy Molson. Cora is dearly missed and forever loved by her family which includes her children, David Molson, Jeffrey Molson, Laurie Molson and Hazel Molson-Lashley (and Willie Lashley); 8 grandchildren, David, Rheana, Nate, Ashley, Tyler, Timmy, Hannah and Matthew. Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate Cora’s life at her graveside ceremony on Tuesday (Nov. 9th) at 11am in the Cold Spring Cemetery Veterans Field of Honor, Lower Twp. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Alzheimer’s Association online at https://act.alz.org/site/Donation (Spilker Funeral Home, Cape May) info and condolences: spilkerfuneralhome.com
