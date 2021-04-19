POWELL, GEORGE M.

George M. Powell, 76, of Petersburg, NJ, died peacefully on March 31, 2021. George was predeceased by his parents, John H., Jr. and Esther Powell, his brother John III, and infant daughter Nancy Jayne.Early in his working career George worked as a block operator for the Pennsylvania Reading Seashore Line railroad. He retired in 2010 after a 41-year career as a line splicer for Verizon. He worked out of the Marmora, NJ office.George and his wife of 51 years, Sara Jayne “Jayne” King Powell, took great pride in their home. Together they hosted many parties and offered their home for numerous family and friend gatherings. We remember fondly many fun times around the pool and barbecue grill.At Christmastime travelers along Route 50 were delighted to see George and Jayne’s home festooned with lights and lawn decorations. George was especially happy to show visitors the koi pond he built and maintained in the backyard.George was an avid collector of electric trains, tools, fishing and hunting gear, and almost anything else he could squeeze into his garage. He enjoyed checking out yard sales and flea markets.During his life, George enjoyed may wintertime trips to Florida, often spending a month or longer visiting, fishing and traveling with his brother, John. George and Jayne took many long-distance train rides to such varied locales as New Orleans, California, and Florida.George was a veteran of the US Coast Guard and spent considerable time stationed at Kodiak Island, Alaska.George is survived by his wife, Jayne, and daughter Nancy Jennifer and her husband, Corin Arsenault. He also leaves to cherish his memory the other loves of his life, his grandsons Andrew, Jonathan, and Timothy Arsenault. He was known to the boys, affectionately, as “Happy.” He is also survived by sisters, Carol Porch and Joan Sizemore, as well as nephews, nieces, cousins, and in-laws.A service will be held on Saturday, April 24, 11 AM, at the New Life Assembly of God Church, 5071 Fernwood Ave., Egg Harbor Twp., where family and friends may gather from 10-11 AM. Burial with military honors will follow at 12:30 pm at the Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery, Estell Manor.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made online at:www.FACES4autism.org/donate(Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com)
