WENKER, JOAN June 16, 2021

Joan Wenker was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to Charles and Grace Gassner, on March 20, 1931. Growing up, she enjoyed ballet and ballroom dancing. Joan attended Frankford High School and Penn State University. She went on to marry Bill, her high school sweetheart and dancing lessons partner. Bill went on to become a decorated officer in the United States Navy, and upon retirement, attended seminary, earned his Doctorate, and served a number of congregations, alongside Joan, in the United Methodist Church. Bill & Joan served the Wildwood Crest First United Methodist Church and Wildwood congregation.Bill said of Joan, “If ever a lady fulfilled the virtues of Proverbs 31, it is my wife”. Those verses read, “Her husband can trust her, and she will greatly enrich his life. There are many virtuous and capable women in the world, but you surpass them all.” (Proverbs 31:11,29)Joan raised three boys – Bob, Eric and Mart, moving every two years or so to a new duty station in different states for our nation’s Navy, and then, “same song – second verse”, with our Lord’s Church. Joan treasured her three daughters-in-law, Becky, Alena, and Cheryl, and six grandchildren, Jennifer, Christina (Mark), Stephanie, John, Andy, and David, plus one singularly terrific great grandson Jacob. She was excited about her second great grandson on the way!Joan craved everything chocolate, but conducting Bible studies was her real passion. She was called to a ministry of prayer, and awoke early every morning to fulfill her calling. Her focus was on doing the right things the right way, every day. Joan had a heart for all people; her generosity knew no bounds. Hers was a sweet, sweet spirit that will be sorely missed by her family and those she called friends…that is, of course, until we meet again!
