Rita M. Tester (Stracciolini), age 77, passed away June 18, 2021. Rita worked as a EKG Technician at Cape Regional. She is predeceased her son William, and former spouse Adrian (2021). Rita is survived by her son Scott (Joanne) Tester and their children Kyle and Emma, son Shawn (Darlene Gau) Tester and their children Lola and Lucy, and grandson Devin Tester. Services were privately held. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
