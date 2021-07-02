NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Rita M. Tester (Stracciolini), age 77, passed away June 18, 2021. Rita worked as a EKG Technician at Cape Regional. She is predeceased her son William, and former spouse Adrian (2021). Rita is survived by her son Scott (Joanne) Tester and their children Kyle and Emma, son Shawn (Darlene Gau) Tester and their children Lola and Lucy, and grandson Devin Tester. Services were privately held. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.

