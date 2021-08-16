ZAMMIT, ALLAN

Allan Zammit, 83, of North Cape May. Al our pal, the perfect gentleman with the lovely English accent peacefully passed away on August 1, 2021. Allan was born in London, England. During WWII he and his 3 siblings were schooled in the Tube (subway) before being sent to Wales. At the age of 14, Allan and his family, mom Edith, dad Salvatore, older sister Margaret, identical twin brother John and younger sister Joyce boarded a ship to America. They were sponsored by his Uncle Mike and lived in the Bronx. Both Allan and John graduated high school early (Morris High School) and Allan went to City College to earn a degree in Engineering. Allan then began a long and prosperous career with the US Coast Guard as a Civilian Engineer. He started at Governors Island, NY then at the Coast Guard Base in Cape May, NJ.Allan would tilt his cup of tea to the Queen of England and then would enjoy his Martini. He would watch the sunrise on his back stoop and the sunset on his front porch. Allan was a loyal family man and friend who would give the shirt off his back and was always available to help those in need. Everyone that was in contact with Allan loved him and knew him as genuine and being a caring man. Allan was always the jokester and prankster. He taught his niece Natasha at a very young age that a “peach” was a “pear” and a “pear” was a “peach.” It still causes much laughter. Allan loved to prank and share laughs. Whenever you see a tie-dyed shirt, you will think of Allan. Allan is survived by his sons, Keith (Kathryn), Christopher (Sylvia); grandchildren, Bobby, Kyle, Christopher, Zoe, Abby and Jazlyn; brother, John; sisters, Margaret and Joyce; his step grandchildren, Joel and Emily; multiple nieces and nephews, and his friends, Charlie, Roberta Omrod, Jackie Sullivan. He is predeceased by his parents, Salvatore and Edith; his wife, Ann; daughter, Renee; his brothers-in-law, Sheldon and Sasha and his sister-in-law, Billie. When you asked Allan how he was doing his answer was always “never better” and now he can say for sure that he has never been better. Allan’s memorial ceremony will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Cape May Kiwanis Club, PO Box 124, Cape May, NJ 08204. (Spilker Funeral Home, Cape May) info and condolences:spilkerfuneralhome.com
