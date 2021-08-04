NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

LAPSLEY, BESS, 86, of N Cape May, July 31, 2021. She was a member of the Cold Spring Presbyterian Church.

