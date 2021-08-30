NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Patricia A. Adams, 87, of Cape May Court House, NJ, passed away on Saturday, August 28, 2021. She was born in Philadelphia, PA to the late Thomas and Catherine McKeown Hinton. She was a teacher’s aide for Lower Township Schools and was a grandmother to the students.Mrs. Adams is survived by her daughters, Carol Bakley and Donna Alullo; nine grandchildren; and three great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Joseph Adams. Memorial service will be held on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at 2:00 pm at the Cape May County Veterans Cemetery Chapel, 127 Crest Haven Road, Cape May Court House. Condolences atwww.radzieta.com

